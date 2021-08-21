Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. charges man who made bomb threat near U.S. Capitol

The United States on Friday charged a North Carolina man who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol the day before, leading to a five-hour standoff with law enforcement. Floyd Ray Roseberry was charged with threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction and attempting to use an explosive device.

'Impeachment' star says series aimed to 'redeem' Monica Lewinsky

A television series debuting next month delves into the impeachment of former U.S. President Bill Clinton, and star Beanie Feldstein said she hopes it might "redeem" Monica Lewinsky in the eyes of some viewers. Lewinsky had an unusual level of involvement in "Impeachment: American Crime Story," producers said on Friday ahead of the Sept. 7 premiere on Walt Disney Co's FX network. She provided feedback on scripts and approved dialogue recited by Feldstein, the "Booksmart" star who plays the former intern.

Florida Board of Education gives school districts ultimatum on masks

The Florida Board of Education on Friday told two school districts they would have some of their state funding withheld if they failed within the next 48 hours to provide parents with a way to opt out of a requirement that their children wear masks. School boards in Broward and Alachua counties have mandated masks in schools in defiance of an executive order issued last month by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that barred local officials from imposing mask mandates.

Biden asks Supreme Court to block revival of Trump 'remain in Mexico' policy

The Biden administration on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a judge's ruling that would force the government to resume a contested program that forced tens of thousands of migrants to wait in Mexico for the resolution of their U.S. asylum cases. The Department of Justice filed an emergency request at the high court seeking to put a hold on a Texas-based judge's injunction that would require the government to reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, which was put in place by former President Donald Trump.

Working for R. Kelly resembled 'twilight zone,' ex-manager says at sex abuse trial

A former manager for R. Kelly said at the R&B singer's sex abuse trial on Friday that working for his former boss was almost like being in a "twilight zone," and sometimes made him uncomfortable. Anthony Navarro, who said he worked for Kelly for about 2-1/2 years ending in 2009, testified that his job included picking up and driving girls to be with the singer, as well as other tasks associated with Kelly's recording career.

Exclusive-FBI finds scant evidence U.S. Capitol attack was coordinated-sources

The FBI has found scant evidence that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was the result of an organized plot to overturn the presidential election result, according to four current and former law enforcement officials. Though federal officials have arrested more than 570 alleged participants, the FBI at this point believes the violence was not centrally coordinated by far-right groups or prominent supporters of then-President Donald Trump, according to the sources, who have been either directly involved in or briefed regularly on the wide-ranging investigations.

InfoWars host charged with breaching U.S. Capitol grounds in riot

U.S. prosecutors have charged a Texas man who hosts a talk show tied to the conspiracy-theory website InfoWars with unlawfully breaching the U.S. Capitol grounds during the Jan. 6 riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Owen Shroyer unlawfully entered a restricted area at the west side of the Capitol during the deadly rampage that interrupted the formal congressional certification of President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory, prosecutors said in court papers unsealed on Friday.

Texas Democrats return to work, breaking weeks long quorum denial over voting rights

Texas Democrats who fled their state to break legislative quorum and block passage of a voting restrictions bill are returning home, saying on Friday they accomplished their bigger goal of pushing the U.S. Congress to take up voting rights legislation. The Texas House of Representatives resumed its session after three of the runaway Democrats returned to the statehouse floor Thursday evening, ostensibly providing a quorum. That was disputed by some holdout Democrats, who said no verification vote was taken to confirm the numbers present.

AFL-CIO elects first woman president; first African-American for No. 2 job

The AFL-CIO, the largest U.S. labor organization, on Friday elected Liz Shuler, a longtime trade unionist, to serve as the federation's first woman president, succeeding Richard Trumka, who died unexpectedly earlier this month. The AFL-CIO's executive council also elected Fred Redmond, a United Steelworkers (USW) union official as secretary-treasurer, making him the first African-American to hold the organization's No. 2 office.

Biden vows to 'mobilize every resource' to evacuate Americans, Afghan allies

Facing stiff criticism of his handling of the chaotic U.S. pullout from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden promised Americans there that "we will get you home," but warned the evacuation mission would be risky and dangerous. Biden, in a speech and answering questions from reporters at the White House, sought to answer critics who say his administration misjudged the speed with which the Taliban would take over, and poorly planned the evacuations of Americans and Afghan allies after the 20-year long U.S. presence there.

