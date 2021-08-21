Biden thanks Qatar's emir for help in Afghanistan -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-08-2021 05:56 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 05:56 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden thanked Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in a call for the country's "generous support" as Washington evacuates thousands of people from Afghanistan, the White House said on Friday.
Biden said the airlifts "would not have been possible without the early support from Qatar," the White House said.
