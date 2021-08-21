Left Menu

Brazil's Guedes says political conflict mars economy

Discretional spending is projected at 120 billion reais next year, Funchal added. Funchal said the 2022 budget plan will allow 35 billion reais for the Bolsa Familia welfare program for Brazil's poorest families, the same amount as this year.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2021 05:57 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 05:57 IST
Brazil's Guedes says political conflict mars economy

Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Friday that political conflict is contaminating the economy and overshadowing positive news on economic growth and the prospect of a much smaller primary budget deficit next year. Guedes spoke to investors as the country's political climate became even more tense after far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's request to the Senate https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/brazils-bolsonaro-asks-senate-impeach-supreme-court-justice-2021-08-20 on Friday to impeach a Supreme Court judge. Critics have accused Bolsonaro of sowing doubts about Brazil's voting system so he can question next year's election results if he loses.

The political clashes are worsening, Guedes said. "There is much political noise - it is understandable, but it has to be reduced," Guedes said.

Guedes also said the budget deficit would drop to 0.3% of GDP in 2022, compared to 1.7% this year. Earlier, Special Treasury and Budget Secretary Bruno Funchal, speaking on the legal news website Jota, said there was room to revise down the 2022 primary budget deficit, currently targeted at 170 billion reais.

Brazil can expect to see a budget surplus in 2023 as the economy begins to grow again, recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, Funchal said. But Funchal said fiscal uncertainty has been causing market turbulence in the past few weeks, with the real currency weakening against the dollar, as investors worry about the public debt and court-ordered payments the government owes.

Funchal said any increase in these liabilities is now the main challenge facing the Treasury, one that will hurt spending on social welfare programs and other government policies if it is not dealt with. The 2022 budget that the Economy Ministry will send Congress will include the payment of 89 billion reais ($16.57 billion) in court-ordered obligations, and discretionary spending will have to be reduced to allow for that, Funchal said. Discretional spending is projected at 120 billion reais next year, Funchal added.

Funchal said the 2022 budget plan will allow 35 billion reais for the Bolsa Familia welfare program for Brazil's poorest families, the same amount as this year. Guedes said the program's monthly payments to Brazil's poorest families will be increased in 2022 to about 300 reais on average. Guedes assured investors in a webcast that this would remain within the constitutionally mandated spending cap. ($1 = 5.3711 reais)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Poland; Boxing-Alvarez to battle Plant in November in Las Vegas and more

Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Polan...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors to test treatments; Elon Musk's satellites beam internet into remote Chilean fishing hamlet and more

Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021