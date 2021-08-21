India-US partnership more critical now in combating Taliban, terrorism: Congressman Khanna
- Country:
- United States
The strategic partnership between India and the United States is more critical than ever in containing the Taliban and preventing terrorism, an influential American lawmaker said Friday.
''The US-India strategic partnership is now even more critical in containing the Taliban and preventing terrorism,'' Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna said in a tweet.
Khanna, who represents Silicon Valley in the House of Representatives, is Democratic Vice Chair of the Indian American Congressional Caucus in the House. Khanna said he will be working with the leadership of the India Caucus to strengthen the India-US partnership on national security.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Thousands rally across Afghanistan to protest Taliban offensive; chant 'Allahu Akbar'
Afghan former VP Dostum urges political leadership to unite as fighting with Taliban intensifies
94 Taliban, Al-Qaeda terrorists killed in operations by Afghan forces in Lashkar Gah
Head of Afghan govt's media wing assassinated, Taliban claims responsibility
Taliban says it has killed Afghan government's top media officer