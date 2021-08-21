PM Modi greets people on Onam
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2021 08:23 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 08:23 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Onam.
He tweeted, ''Best wishes on the special occasion of Onam, a festival associated with positivity, vibrancy, brotherhood and harmony. I pray for everyone's good health and wellbeing.'' Onam is a harvest festival celebrated especially in Kerala.
