Indian envoy hosts dinner for White House fellows

India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hosted White House fellows for a dinner at his official residence here and interacted with them on the relationship between the world's oldest and largest democracies.

“Pleasure to host White House Fellows at India House this evening!” Sandhu said in a tweet.

The dinner with White House fellows on Friday followed the interaction Sandhu had with them in July at the White House. Sandhu was the first one to be invited under the Biden administration to this interaction.

Founded in 1964, the White House Fellowship is a non-partisan programme that brings young leaders into the federal government to provide first-hand experience working at the highest levels of government.

A key element of this unique fellowship is the education programme in which prominent leaders from across society meet the fellows. In the past, the fellows have heard from dignitaries like Colin Powell, the former secretary of state.

In the past, several Indian-Americans have been selected for the prestigious fellowship. Prominent among them include Dr Sanjay Gupta of CNN and Rajeev Venkayya, EVP Vaccines, Takeda Pharmaceuticals.

Indian-American Priya Dandiya from Florida is a White House fellow for the year 2020-21.

Priya is the founding principal of Democracy Prep Endurance High School in Harlem, New York. Every single graduate of her school went on to attend college despite nearly all living below the poverty line.

