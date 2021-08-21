Vice Prez Naidu extends greetings to citizens on Onam
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 10:47 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday extended greetings to citizens on Onam, hoping that the festival brings them peace and prosperity for all.
Onam marks the beginning of harvest season in various parts of the country. It also honors the memory of great King Mahabali of Kerala who is celebrated for his nobility and generosity, the vice president noted.
''May the vibrant festival bring in peace, prosperity, and happiness for all,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.
