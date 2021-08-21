Get opposition endorse demand for restoration of Article 370 or leave platform: Lone to J-K leaders

People’s Conference chairman Sajad Lone on Saturday said leaders from Jammu and Kashmir should either get the national opposition endorse the demand for the restoration of Article 370 of the Constitution or just keep out of the united platform.

Lone's remarks came a day after a virtual meeting of the leaders of 19 opposition parties demanded the release of all political prisoners in Jammu and Kashmir, restoration of its full statehood including J-K cadre of central services and the conduct of free and fair assembly elections at the earliest.

However, there was no mention of the erstwhile state’s special status guaranteed under Article 370, which was revoked by the Centre on August 5, 2019.

“No mention of Article 370 in opposition parties’ meet. In wonderment how can J and K leaders justify their presence in the meeting if they could not convince the leaders to talk about 370. BJP’s anti-370 stance is clear. What is the national opposition stance,” Lone said on Twitter.

The JKPC chief said he knows the BJP would not restore the J-K's special status.

“Article 370 can b(e) restored either in Parliament or by the courts. Courts we have to wait. It is a long process. In Parliament, we know BJP won't restore it. The quietude of opposition parties suggest they won't either. Then who will,” he said.

Lone asked why the leaders from J-K were becoming a part of a process “which endorses don't talk about Article 370” discourse.

“Wow so (yo)u become a part of a national opposition which abandons 370 and (yo)u irk and irritate a ruling party, not known for tolerance and hence put even statehood at risk.

“For heaven’s sake. Let us at least resolve that if we can't facilitate we will not impede either. Leaders from J and K should either get the national opposition endorse demand for 370 so that at the national level there is some hope at a future date or just keep out of it,” he said.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami said hailed the statement of the opposition parties.

“We appreciate the joint statement of opposition parties where they have urged the govt to release all political prisoners in J&K and restore full statehood including J&K cadre of central services,” Tarigami said on Twitter.

