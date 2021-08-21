Stopped from going to Gorakhpur: Ex-IPS officer Amitabh Thakur

Former Uttar Pradesh cadre IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, who was given premature retirement, on Saturday claimed that he was stopped by police from going to Gorakhpur, citing a threat to his life.

Thakur was given compulsory retirement on March 23 in ''public interest'' as he was found ''unfit'' for the remaining tenure of his service.

Earlier, Thakur's family had announced that he would be contesting the next year's state Assembly polls against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, terming it a fight for principles.

The Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat was represented by Adityanath before becoming the chief minister of the state.

In a video statement, Thakur said when he was about to leave for Gorakhpur in the morning with one of his friends, huge police force along with the Gomtinagar circle officer arrived there, saying he cannot go there.

''When I asked them to explain the reason for this, I was told that there is a threat to my life,'' he said.

''In that case (UP CM) Yogi Adityanath should not go anywhere because it is said that he faces a threat to life from the ISI and a number of other people. But he goes along with the security arrangement. I should also be given security and not stopped in the name of a threat. I was told that I am facing the anger of women from a specific community,'' Thakur said.

He added that this shows that Yogi Adityanath is afraid of a ''small person'' like him.

''This is laughable, shows the reality and is a murder of democracy,'' Thakur said.

In a statement issued here, Thakur's wife Nutan said it is a fight for principles for him.

''Shri Adityanath undertook many undemocratic, improper, suppressive and discriminatory steps during his tenure as the chief minister,'' she alleged.

''Hence, Amitabh shall be contesting the elections against Shri Adityanath from any place he contests,''she said.

Following a decision taken by the Union Home Ministry, Thakur was given compulsory retirement on March 23 in ''public interest''.

He was ''not found fit to be retained for the remaining tenure of his service'', an order from the Union Home Ministry had said of Thakur, who would have completed his service in 2028.

In 2017, Thakur had urged the Centre to change his cadre state.

The officer was suspended on July 13, 2015, days after he had accused Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh of threatening him.

A vigilance enquiry was also initiated against him.

However, the Lucknow Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal stayed his suspension in April 2016 and ordered his reinstatement with full salary with effect from October 11, 2015.

