US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. charges man who made bomb threat near U.S. Capitol; Court rules California gig worker initiative is unconstitutional and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. charges man who made bomb threat near U.S. Capitol

The United States on Friday charged a North Carolina man who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol the day before, leading to a five-hour standoff with law enforcement. Floyd Ray Roseberry was charged with threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction and attempting to use an explosive device.

Court rules California gig worker initiative is unconstitutional

A 2020 ballot measure that exempted ride-share and food delivery drivers from a state labor law is unconstitutional, a California judge ruled on Friday, as it infringes on the legislature's power to set workplace standards. The ballot measure aimed to cement app-based food delivery and ride-hail drivers' status as independent contractors, not employees.

Appeals court rejects latest bid to halt U.S. eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected a bid by groups representing landlords to halt the latest moratorium on residential evictions imposed by President Joe Biden's administration, setting up a U.S. Supreme Court showdown. In a written order, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit denied an emergency request by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to stop the COVID-19 pandemic-related eviction ban set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The moratorium, implemented after a previous one lapsed at the end of July, is due to expire on Oct. 3.

Florida Board of Education gives school districts ultimatum on masks

The Florida Board of Education on Friday told two school districts they would have some of their state funding withheld if they failed within the next 48 hours to provide parents with a way to opt out of a requirement that their children wear masks. School boards in Broward and Alachua counties have mandated masks in schools in defiance of an executive order issued last month by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that barred local officials from imposing mask mandates.

U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocks reinstatement of Trump-era immigration policy

A U.S. Supreme Court justice on Friday temporarily blocked a lower court ruling that would require Democratic President Joe Biden to reinstate a contentious immigration policy implemented by his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump. The brief order by conservative Justice Samuel Alito puts the litigation on hold while the high court considers how to handle the Biden administration's request seeking to impose a longer-term block on the judge's ruling that would require the government to revive the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program.

R. Kelly ex-aides testify about Aaliyah bribe, 'twilight zone' work environment

A former tour manager for R. Kelly told jurors at the R&B singer's sex abuse trial on Friday that Kelly paid a $500 bribe in order to obtain a license to marry the singer Aaliyah when she was just 15 after fearing he had gotten her pregnant. Jurors also heard testimony from a former Kelly aide who said that working for his former boss was almost like being in a "twilight zone."

U.S. Democratic fundraising arm outraises Republican counterpart in July

The fundraising arm of the U.S. Democratic Party raised more money in July than its Republican counterpart, helped by big contributions from billionaire donors including investor George Soros and former Google Chief Executive Eric Schmidt. Disclosures filed on Friday with the Federal Election Commission showed the Democratic National Committee raised about $13.1 million last month, above the $12.9 million raised by the Republican National Committee.

Exclusive-FBI finds scant evidence U.S. Capitol attack was coordinated-sources

The FBI has found scant evidence that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was the result of an organized plot to overturn the presidential election result, according to four current and former law enforcement officials. Though federal officials have arrested more than 570 alleged participants, the FBI at this point believes the violence was not centrally coordinated by far-right groups or prominent supporters of then-President Donald Trump, according to the sources, who have been either directly involved in or briefed regularly on the wide-ranging investigations.

AFL-CIO elects first woman president; first African-American for No. 2 job

The AFL-CIO, the largest U.S. labor organization, on Friday elected Liz Shuler, a longtime trade unionist, to serve as the federation's first woman president, succeeding Richard Trumka, who died unexpectedly earlier this month. The AFL-CIO's executive council also elected Fred Redmond, a United Steelworkers (USW) union official as secretary-treasurer, making him the first African-American to hold the organization's No. 2 office.

Biden vows to 'mobilize every resource' to evacuate Americans, Afghan allies

Facing stiff criticism of his handling of the chaotic U.S. pullout from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden promised Americans there that "we will get you home," but warned the evacuation mission would be risky and dangerous. Biden, in a speech and answering questions from reporters at the White House, sought to answer critics who say his administration misjudged the speed with which the Taliban would take over, and poorly planned the evacuations of Americans and Afghan allies after the 20-year long U.S. presence there.

