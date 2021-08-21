Union Home Secretary reviews preparation of UTs for 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Saturday reviewed the preparations of Union Territories (UTs) to celebrate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is an initiative of the central government to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India's independence.

During the meeting, chief secretaries and advisors to the administrators of the UTs shared details of the program drawn out around the theme of Indian freedom struggle while highlighting the culture, tradition, and heritage of their respective UTs.

Several innovative ideas were put forth by the participants of the meeting in order to make the event an iconic celebration, an official statement said.

The union home secretary stressed the uniqueness of the events, linkage with freedom struggle and freedom fighters, ensuring the highest quality in the planning of the events, and highlighted that all the events must have extensive involvement of the public at large.

Bhalla urged the UTs to give the programs a concrete shape for inclusion in the MHA's calendar of events, the statement said.

Earlier on August 19, the home secretary had chaired a meeting with the Directors General of CAPFs, Chairman, Land Port Authority of India, and heads of other organizations within the Ministry of Home Affairs to discuss the week-long program of the MHA to celebrate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

