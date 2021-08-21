Would induct Shinde in BJP if he wishes: Rane

Union minister Narayan Rane on Saturday said he would facilitate senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's entry into the BJP if the latter approached him. Rane was speaking to reporters in Vasai near here during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra organized by the BJP for the new members of the Narendra Modi government.

"Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde is fed up with the Shiv Sena as he has to ask the `Matoshri' (residence of chief minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray) before signing any file. If he approaches me, I will surely induct him in the BJP,'' the BJP leader said.

"Shinde is bored there and has no work. He is in trouble there," Rane, a former Shiv Sena leader himself, claimed.

