Left Menu

Would induct Shinde in BJP if he wishes: Rane

Union minister Narayan Rane on Saturday said he would facilitate senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shindes entry into the BJP if the latter approached him. He is in trouble there, Rane, a former Shiv Sena leader himself, claimed.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-08-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 19:52 IST
Would induct Shinde in BJP if he wishes: Rane
Rane was speaking to reporters in Vasai near here during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra organized by the BJP for the new members of the Narendra Modi government. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Narayan Rane on Saturday said he would facilitate senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's entry into the BJP if the latter approached him. Rane was speaking to reporters in Vasai near here during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra organized by the BJP for the new members of the Narendra Modi government.

"Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde is fed up with the Shiv Sena as he has to ask the `Matoshri' (residence of chief minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray) before signing any file. If he approaches me, I will surely induct him in the BJP,'' the BJP leader said.

"Shinde is bored there and has no work. He is in trouble there," Rane, a former Shiv Sena leader himself, claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
2
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
3
EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

 Global
4
New update improves Zenfone 8's power consumption and image quality

New update improves Zenfone 8's power consumption and image quality

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021