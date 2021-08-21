BJP's women members celebrate 'Raksha Bandhan' with BSF in Jammu

A team of BJP's women's wing on Saturday celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel here, an official said.

BJP 'Mahila Morcha' (women wing) president Sanjita Dogra, along with 15 members, visited BSF headquarters here and wished the troops by applying 'tilak' on their forehead and tying 'rakhis' in the presence Commandant Medical, BSF Jammu, Karnal Singh, an official of the force said. ''The initiative to celebrate the festival of love and bonding between brothers and sisters is being regularly undertaken by our BJP Mahila Morcha team to mark the solidarity with the soldiers who are deployed far away from their families,'' Dogra said.

Advertisement

The BJP team appreciated the role of the BSF in serving and protecting the motherland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)