Left Menu

BJP's women members celebrate 'Raksha Bandhan' with BSF in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-08-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 19:52 IST
BJP's women members celebrate 'Raksha Bandhan' with BSF in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

A team of BJP's women's wing on Saturday celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel here, an official said.

BJP 'Mahila Morcha' (women wing) president Sanjita Dogra, along with 15 members, visited BSF headquarters here and wished the troops by applying 'tilak' on their forehead and tying 'rakhis' in the presence Commandant Medical, BSF Jammu, Karnal Singh, an official of the force said. ''The initiative to celebrate the festival of love and bonding between brothers and sisters is being regularly undertaken by our BJP Mahila Morcha team to mark the solidarity with the soldiers who are deployed far away from their families,'' Dogra said.

The BJP team appreciated the role of the BSF in serving and protecting the motherland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
2
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
3
EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

 Global
4
New update improves Zenfone 8's power consumption and image quality

New update improves Zenfone 8's power consumption and image quality

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021