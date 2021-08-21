Left Menu

Biden cancels Delaware trip on Saturday, White House says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-08-2021 20:23 IST
A White House official said Biden is currently receiving a briefing on Afghanistan, where thousands of people have gathered trying to flee the country almost a week after Taliban Islamist militants took control. Image Credit: Wikimedia
U.S. President Biden will no longer be travelling to Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday, White House said and will remain in Washington.

A White House official said Biden is currently receiving a briefing on Afghanistan, where thousands of people have gathered trying to flee the country almost a week after Taliban Islamist militants took control.

