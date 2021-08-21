Biden cancels Delaware trip on Saturday, White House says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-08-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 20:19 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Biden will no longer be travelling to Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday, White House said and will remain in Washington.
A White House official said Biden is currently receiving a briefing on Afghanistan, where thousands of people have gathered trying to flee the country almost a week after Taliban Islamist militants took control.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delaware
- Washington
- Biden
- Islamist
- Afghanistan
- U.S.
- Taliban
- Wilmington
- White House
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge
FACTBOX-CBO estimate leaves U.S. budget shortfall for infrastructure bill backers
Biden offers 'safe haven' to Hong Kong residents in U.S. after China crackdown
U.S. Senate works to finish $1 trillion infrastructure bill
U.S. FTC says Facebook misused privacy decree to shut down ad research