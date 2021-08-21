Left Menu

No party can abdicate its constitutional responsibility: Citizens' group on Calcutta HC order

A group of citizens, including retired judges, civil servants and veterans, said on Saturday that the Calcutta High Courts order for a CBI probe into the serious cases of post-poll violence in West Bengal highlights that criminalisation and lumpenisation of the political system cannot be tolerated.The judgment has made it clear that no political party can abdicate its responsibility in discharge of constitutional responsibility, the Call for Justice said in a statement.

21-08-2021
A group of citizens, including retired judges, civil servants and veterans, said on Saturday that the Calcutta High Court's order for a CBI probe into the serious cases of post-poll violence in West Bengal highlights that criminalisation and lumpenisation of the political system cannot be tolerated.

The judgment has made it clear that no political party can abdicate its responsibility in the discharge of constitutional responsibility, the Call for Justice said in a statement. The group in a fact-finding report had flagged the alleged cases of post-poll violence after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) retained power in the state with a big win over the BJP and had submitted it to the Union Home Ministry, seeking SIT probe. The BJP has blamed the TMC's cadres for the violence, a charge denied by it. The statement said, ''Democracy is a proven political system that has stood the test of time and periodical conduct of free and fair elections reflect the maturity of participatory processes. Retributive violence, targeted intimidation, retaliation, coercion, mob frenzy defeats the basic purpose of informed participation and thereby violate the sanctity of elections.''

It added, ''The judgement clearly highlights that the criminalization and lumpenisation of the political system are no longer to be tolerated and no political party can abdicate its responsibility in the discharge of constitutional responsibility.'' The essence of the high court judgment is an eye-opener for all the political parties that no one is above the law and logic of justice must be adhered to by all those who believe in norms of democracy and follow non-negotiable principles as enshrined in the Constitution, it said. Justice Permod Kohli (retired), former chief justice of the Sikkim High Court who headed the fact-finding committee, and former IAS officer Madan Gopal, the member secretary of the committee, were among those who issued the statement. The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered a CBI probe into grievous cases such as murder and rape in the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

A five-judge bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal also ordered the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe all other offences related to the alleged post-poll violence.

