Left Menu

Central govt must install anti-drone technologies in border areas: Congress leader Tewari

He lauded the efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in successfully tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and saving the states economy despite the non-responsive attitude of the central government.Punjab CM is sincere and has vast experience.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 21-08-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 20:49 IST
Central govt must install anti-drone technologies in border areas: Congress leader Tewari
Congress MP Manish Tewari (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Expressing concern over weapons and drugs being pushed into the Indian territory from across the border using drones, Congress leader Manish Tewari on Saturday demanded that the central government install anti-drone technologies to stop the smuggling of the items into Punjab.

The Congress MP said he had written a letter to the Union Home Minister on this sensitive issue.

Addressing the media here, Tewari expressed concerns over the current situation in Afghanistan and said the Taliban takeover has given strength to the divisive forces working in neighbouring Pakistan and that it could be harmful to the interests of Indian border states, particularly Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Pakistan spy agency ISI was continuously working to sabotage peace in India and everyone could see the smuggling of drugs and weapons into the Indian territory using drones.

Though security forces personnel who are on high alert have successfully foiled many such bids, there are doubts that some of these may be successful in achieving targets, he said. He lauded the efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in ''successfully tackling'' the COVID-19 pandemic and saving the state's economy despite the ''non-responsive attitude'' of the central government.

''Punjab CM is sincere and has vast experience. Punjab needs such leadership in the coming state assembly elections, which don't hesitate in putting individual political interests at stake to save the interests of the state. Captain Amarinder Singh has all such merits,'' added Tewari. He said that they firmly stand with the farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
2
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
3
EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

 Global
4
New update improves Zenfone 8's power consumption and image quality

New update improves Zenfone 8's power consumption and image quality

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021