"List of influential Muslim leaders in various states has been prepared, to harass them" : K'taka Cong MLA

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-08-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 21:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Congress MLA and former Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, whose properties were recently searched by the Enforcement Directorate, on Saturday alleged that he was being targeted as part of a conspiracy to ''harass'' influential Muslim leaders in various states of the country.

He even claimed that a list of such influential Muslim leaders has been prepared.

''My people are my assets. Until I'm in politics, I will not do anything because of which my people will have to bow their heads in shame,'' Khan said.

In a series of tweets, he said he was happy that the ED raids have ''cleared'' the doubts many people had about him.

''Constructing a house is being projected as my biggest crime. This is the reason why ED raided me. The expectation with which ED raided me has turned out to be false. A list of influential Muslim leaders from different states have been prepared and attempts are on to harass them. As part of this conspiracy I'm being targeted, but I will not fear for such things,'' he added.

The ED had conducted simultaneous searches at houses and offices linked to Khan at multiple locations on August 5.

Not wanting to respond to the reporter's question on his tweets, the Chamarajpet MLA said, he has said what he has to and would not like to say anything before the media.

Asked about Khan's statement on list of Muslim leaders and attempts to harass them, state Congress President D K Shivakumar said, ''let me talk to him, let's see what's his opinion....we will discuss in the party.'' The MLA on Friday had met Shivakumar at his residence.

Meanwhile, Khan is currently in Delhi, triggering speculations that he has been summoned by the ED.

However, rejecting such speculations, he said, ''I usually visit Delhi for personal work. ED has not called me, it's a media creation. If the ED calls me, I will tell the media and show the notice.'' PTI KSU APR APR APR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

