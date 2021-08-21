Omar Abdullah conveys condolences to Rajouri grenade attack victim's family

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Saturday conveyed his condolences telephonically to the family of a boy who lost his life in a grenade attack by terrorists on the house of a BJP leader in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district last week.

The three-year-old boy Veer Singh died and his father Jasbir Singh along with six other family members were injured in the attack in Khandli area on August 12.

Advertisement

The former chief minister spoke with the head of the family Ramesh Singh on phone during the visit of his party's delegation led by provincial president Jammu Devender Singh Rana to the family.

He expressed his solidarity with them, a party spokesperson said.

Expressing serious concern over a spurt in terror attacks in Rajouri in recent weeks, Rana sought a determined fight against the scourge, saying all those aiding and abetting terrorism from across the border or within should be sternly dealt with.

"Terrorists or terror supporters do not deserve any mercy, as they have no religion, and fighting them is not the responsibility of the government alone but it is a collective fight which has to be won by remaining united", Rana told reporters after visiting the family.

They also conveyed the condolences of the leadership, including NC president Farooq Abdullah.

Rana also sought an inquiry into the conspiracy to divide the people by engineering communal flare-ups and said "the enemies of peace cannot weaken our resolve to take them on with courage and fortitude unitedly".

"Those having indulged in the heinous terrorist act should be identified and delivered exemplary punishment as per law," he said, adding the perpetrators of terror should not test India's patience by forging a proxy war, as the nation is determined to give the terror sponsors a befitting reply.

Rana said terrorism is a big challenge to the civilised world and there is a need for standing up against it firmly and resolutely.

He wished speedy recovery to the other family members, who fell victim to the grenade attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)