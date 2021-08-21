Left Menu

Congress' call for Opposition unity 'publicity stunt', says Narendra Singh Tomar

Slamming the Congress, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday said the party's call for Opposition unity is a "publicity stunt".

ANI | Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 21-08-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 22:27 IST
Congress' call for Opposition unity 'publicity stunt', says Narendra Singh Tomar
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Slamming the Congress, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday said the party's call for Opposition unity is a "publicity stunt". Speaking to media persons here, Tomar said, "Just for publicity, Congress does such kind of stuff. Congress does not even have the status to have the Leader in the Opposition."

On shortage of fertilisers, the Union Agriculture Minister admitted that there will be a shortage of fertilisers for now. "Transportation has been delayed due to flood situations. It will be resolved soon," he said. Asked about the Taliban issue, he said, "People whoever is speaking in support of the Taliban are definitely condemnable. Everyone who speaks should understand their responsibility."

Sonia Gandhi and leaders of 18 other political parties on Friday launched a strong attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government accusing it of "destruction of the economy" and demanded Supreme Court-monitored judicial probe into the use of Pegasus Spyware, speeding up of COVID-19 vaccination, free cash transfers of Rs 7,500 per month to all families outside the income tax bracket, repeal of three farm laws and compulsory guarantee of minimum support price to farmers in the meeting held on Friday. In a joint statement after the meeting, the leaders said they will jointly organise protests all over the country from September 20 to 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

