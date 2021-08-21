Mehbooba Mufti has a habit to make comments that are not in interests of nation, says Anurag Thakur

Slamming former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said she has an old habit to make comments that are not in interests of the nation. Thakur is on a visit to Himachal Pradesh for BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

"It is Mehbooba Mufti's old habit to make comments that are not in interests of the nation. She must understand that Article 370 is gone forever... The government is continuously talking to people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh but she wants to talk to somewhere else," Thakur told ANI. The union minister's remarks came against the backdrop of Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti's demand to restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at a public event, Mufti said "superpower America was forced to pack its bag in Afghanistan", and asked the union government to restart talks the way former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee did and restore Article 370 before it will be too late. "Do not test our patience and change your ways while you still have a chance. Remember how Vajpayee initiated the peace process. You must restart talks with Kashmiris and return whatever you have looted," she said. (ANI)

