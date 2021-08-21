Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti has a habit to make comments that are not in interests of nation, says Anurag Thakur

Slamming former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said she has an old habit to make comments that are not in interests of the nation.

ANI | Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 21-08-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 22:41 IST
Mehbooba Mufti has a habit to make comments that are not in interests of nation, says Anurag Thakur
Union Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Slamming former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said she has an old habit to make comments that are not in interests of the nation. Thakur is on a visit to Himachal Pradesh for BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

"It is Mehbooba Mufti's old habit to make comments that are not in interests of the nation. She must understand that Article 370 is gone forever... The government is continuously talking to people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh but she wants to talk to somewhere else," Thakur told ANI. The union minister's remarks came against the backdrop of Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti's demand to restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at a public event, Mufti said "superpower America was forced to pack its bag in Afghanistan", and asked the union government to restart talks the way former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee did and restore Article 370 before it will be too late. "Do not test our patience and change your ways while you still have a chance. Remember how Vajpayee initiated the peace process. You must restart talks with Kashmiris and return whatever you have looted," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
2
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
3
EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

 Global
4
New update improves Zenfone 8's power consumption and image quality

New update improves Zenfone 8's power consumption and image quality

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021