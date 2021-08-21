Left Menu

Inquiry ordered after woman official's audio statement about mental harassment goes viral

The Ahmednagar district administration in Maharashtra has formed a three-member inquiry committee after an audio clip in which a woman revenue official was heard complaining of harassment by some persons including a local politician went viral. The Collector heard all my concerns and counseled me and also encouraged me to work with new energy.

21-08-2021
  • India

The Ahmednagar district administration in Maharashtra has formed a three-member inquiry committee after an audio clip in which a woman revenue official was heard complaining of harassment by some persons including a local politician went viral. It is an all-women inquiry panel, said Rajendra Bhosale, District Collector, on Saturday.

In the viral clip, tehsildar of Parner Jyoti Deore is heard alleging mental harassment by a senior official and an unnamed ''public representative'', and also talking about ending her life.

Deore had also written to the state women's commission on August 16 making the same allegations.

The district administration had recently ordered a departmental inquiry against her following some complaints and sent an adverse report to the Nashik Divisional Commissioner, sources said.

''After the women's commission wrote to us, a committee of women officials -- two deputy collectors and an officer of the rank of tehsildar -- has been formed to probe the matter,'' said Collector Bhosale.

In a statement, deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Dr Neelam Gorhe on Saturday demanded a probe by a senior woman official of the secretary's rank into Deore's allegations.

When contacted, Deore told PTI that the voice in the clip was hers, but claimed that she did not circulate it.

''I am alright now. The Collector heard all my concerns and counseled me and also encouraged me to work with new energy. I will continue to work,'' she said.

