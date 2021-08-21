Left Menu

Kalyan Singh was nationalist, deeply committed to serving people: VP Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday condoled the death of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, describing him as a nationalist and an exemplary leader.An ailing Singh died on Saturday in Lucknow.He was 89.Pained by the demise of former Chief Minister of UP, Shri Kalyan Singh...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 23:02 IST
Kalyan Singh was nationalist, deeply committed to serving people: VP Naidu
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday condoled the death of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, describing him as a nationalist and an exemplary leader.

An ailing Singh died on Saturday in Lucknow.

He was 89.

''Pained by the demise of former Chief Minister of UP, Shri Kalyan Singh... He was a nationalist and an exemplary leader who was deeply committed to serving people. My thoughts are with his bereaved family and followers,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
2
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Chinese sprinter Su confident of surpassing Asian record run; Tennis-Medvedev ready to seize U.S. Open opportunity and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Chinese sprinter Su confident of surpassing A...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expected; EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021