Kalyan Singh was nationalist, deeply committed to serving people: VP Naidu
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday condoled the death of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, describing him as a nationalist and an exemplary leader.An ailing Singh died on Saturday in Lucknow.He was 89.Pained by the demise of former Chief Minister of UP, Shri Kalyan Singh...
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 23:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday condoled the death of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, describing him as a nationalist and an exemplary leader.
An ailing Singh died on Saturday in Lucknow.
Advertisement
He was 89.
''Pained by the demise of former Chief Minister of UP, Shri Kalyan Singh... He was a nationalist and an exemplary leader who was deeply committed to serving people. My thoughts are with his bereaved family and followers,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naidu
- M Venkaiah Naidu
- Uttar
- Kalyan Singh
- Shri Kalyan Singh
- Secretariat
- Singh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Non-bailable warrant against husband of Uttarakhand minister in murder case
Experts recommend evacuation of Raini village in Uttarakhand
Experts recommend evacuation of Raini village in Uttarakhand
Farmers in Uttarakhand receive Rs 176.46 cr under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana
Domestic help torture case: Uttarakhand civil judge challenges dismissal in court