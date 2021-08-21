Kalyan Singh was nationalist, deeply committed to serving people: VP Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday condoled the death of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, describing him as a nationalist and an exemplary leader.

An ailing Singh died on Saturday in Lucknow.

He was 89.

''Pained by the demise of former Chief Minister of UP, Shri Kalyan Singh... He was a nationalist and an exemplary leader who was deeply committed to serving people. My thoughts are with his bereaved family and followers,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

