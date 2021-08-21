Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh passes away

Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-08-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 23:11 IST
Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Singh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and BJP veteran Kalyan Singh, who was ailing for some time, breathed his last on Saturday night at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI). He was 89.

Tributes poured in for the prominent backward caste leader with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailing Kalyan Singh's ''indelible contribution'' towards the development of Uttar Pradesh and India's ''cultural regeneration''.

Singh was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of SGPGI on July 4 in critical condition.

He died due to sepsis and multi-organ failure, the hospital said.

Singh was the UP chief minister when the Babri mosque was demolished by a mob of 'Karsevaks' in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. Along with BJP veterans L K Advani and M M Joshi, he was among the 32 acquitted in the demolition case in September last year.

A Lodhi leader, Singh was instrumental in the rise of the BJP to power in Uttar Pradesh in the 1990s.

PM Modi spoke to Kalyan Singh's son Rajveer Singh and conveyed his condolence, ''I am saddened beyond words. Kalyan Singh Ji… statesman, veteran administrator, grassroots level leader and great human. He leaves behind an indelible contribution towards the development of Uttar Pradesh. Spoke to his son Shri Rajveer Singh and expressed condolences. Om Shanti,'' the prime minister tweeted.

''Generations to come will remain forever grateful to Kalyan Singh Ji for his contributions towards India's cultural regeneration. He was firmly rooted in Indian values and took pride in our centuries-old traditions.

''Kalyan Singh Ji gave voice to crores of people belonging to the marginalised sections of society. He made numerous efforts towards the empowerment of farmers, youngsters and women,'' he said.

Expressing grief, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Kalyan Singh was synonymous with transparency and public service and his demise is an irreparable loss for the entire nation.

Uttar Pradesh has announced three-day mourning and a holiday on Monday when the last rites will take place.

Singh had also served as the governor of Rajasthan.

Union Minister Amit Shah said Singh had dedicated his life to the nation, religion and people.

''The country and the entire BJP family is mourning his death. This nation and future generations will always be indebted for his immense contribution,'' he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Kalyan Singh was the most popular chief minister who left an indelible mark on politics.

In 1991, Kalyan Singh became the first BJP chief minister of the country's most populous state. A little over a year later, the Babri Masjid was demolished as the Sangh Parivar campaign to build the temple at the same spot picked momentum, following which he resigned.

He got his second shot at the top post in September 1997, becoming CM again under a six-month rotation formula with the Bahujan Samaj Party. The arrangement collapsed soon with the BSP withdrawing support.

