Kalyan Singh made immense contributions to nation building: J&K LG

Srinagar, Aug 21 PTI Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday expressed sadness over the demise of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh and said he was the voice of the underprivileged.Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Kalyan Singh Ji, former CM of Uttar Pradesh.

Kalyan Singh made immense contributions to nation building: J&K LG
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh. Image Credit: ANI
Srinagar, Aug 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday expressed sadness over the demise of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh and said he was the voice of the underprivileged.

''Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Kalyan Singh Ji, former CM of Uttar Pradesh. He was the voice of the underprivileged, a popular public figure and an efficient administrator who made immense contributions to nation-building. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family, friends,'' the LG said on Twitter.

Singh (89), who had been ailing for some time, breathed his last on Saturday night at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

