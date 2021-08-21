Left Menu

Modi govt working for Dalits, OBCs relentlessly: Union minister Khatik

Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar Khatik on Saturday said the Narendra Modi government was working for the uplift of Dalits and Other Backward Classes OBC relentlessly.Khatik, who hails from the Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh, has embarked on Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

PTI | Sagar | Updated: 21-08-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 23:46 IST
Khatik, who hails from the Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh, has embarked on 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBSrinagar)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar Khatik on Saturday said the Narendra Modi government was working for the uplift of Dalits and Other Backward Classes (OBC) relentlessly.

Khatik, who hails from the Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh, has embarked on 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'. He was speaking at a function organised to welcome him. Before entering Sagar, the minister bowed down and touched the ground with his forehead in reverence, saying the land and streets of Sagar had sent him to Parliament. Khatik was visiting Sagar for the first time after he was re-inducted in the Modi cabinet last month. ''The Modi government is running a slew of welfare schemes for the people, especially the poor,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

