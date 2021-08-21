Left Menu

BJP leaders pay rich tributes to fmr UP CM Kalyan Singh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 23:46 IST
BJP leaders pay rich tributes to fmr UP CM Kalyan Singh
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leaders paid rich tributes to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh on Saturday with Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh lauding his contributions as an administrator and exponent of the saffron party's ideology.

BJP president J P Nadda said Singh's death marks the end of an era as he showed a new direction to the country's politics.

He never compromised with his ideals and strove for the rights of the poor and deprived sections of society, Nadda said.

Shah hailed him as a fierce nationalist and a great personality who lived in people's hearts.

The home minister said Singh, as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, delivered good governance with his dedication and political acumen and offered people an administration in which there was no fear of crime.

He ushered in reforms in education and made valuable contributions to the nation's development while serving in various capacities, he said.

Singh had also served as governor.

Rajnath Singh said the former UP chief minister was a tall leader of not only the state but the country who left his indelible imprint on the society with his personality and work.

The country will remember him for his role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, and he also worked hard to connect different sections of society with the BJP, the defence minister said.

Singh (89), who had been ailing for some time, breathed his last on Saturday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
2
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Chinese sprinter Su confident of surpassing Asian record run; Tennis-Medvedev ready to seize U.S. Open opportunity and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Chinese sprinter Su confident of surpassing A...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expected; EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021