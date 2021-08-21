President Kovind condoles Kalyan Singh's demise, says he pursued clean politics

President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the demise of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh and said he had pursued clean politics and purged governance of criminals and corruption. In a tweet, President Kovind said, "Kalyan Singh ji had a magical connect with masses. As Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, he determinedly pursued clean politics and purged governance of criminals and corruption. He dignified the offices he held. His demise leaves a vacuum in public life. My heartfelt condolences."

The Vice President also expressed his condolences and said that he was a nationalist and an exemplary leader who was deeply committed to serving people. "Pained by the demise of former Chief Minister of UP, Shri Kalyan Singh. He also served as the Governor of Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh. He was a nationalist and an exemplary leader who was deeply committed to serving people. My thoughts are with his bereaved family and followers," tweeted Naidu.

The Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla sai, "With the passing away of Kalyan Singh ji, today we have lost a great personality who left an indelible mark at the national level with his political acumen, administrative experience and development-oriented approach. He was dedicated to the upliftment of the underprivileged and the welfare of all classes. May God give peace to the departed soul." Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh passed away on August 21 at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow, due to sepsis and multi organ failure at the age of 89.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday expressed condolences on the demise of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Kalyan Singh and informed that a three-day state mourning will be declared to condole his demise. (ANI)

