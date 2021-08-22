Left Menu

Raj Guv, CM condole demise of Kalyan Singh

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Assembly Speaker C P Joshi, and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday condoled the demise of former state Governor Kalyan Singh.Singh 89, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and a senior BJP leader, died in Lucknow on Saturday night after prolonged illness.He had also served as the governor of Rajasthan from 2014 to 2019.Singh was not only a big personality in politics, but mass leader.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-08-2021 00:03 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 00:03 IST
Raj Guv, CM condole demise of Kalyan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Assembly Speaker C P Joshi, and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday condoled the demise of former state Governor Kalyan Singh.

Singh (89), the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and a senior BJP leader, died in Lucknow on Saturday night after prolonged illness.

He had also served as the governor of Rajasthan from 2014 to 2019.

Singh was not only a big personality in politics, but mass leader. He worked with determination and respected relationships. His death marks the end of an era in the country’s politics, Mishra said.

Joshi too condoled Singh’s death while Gehlot expressed deep grief and extended his condolences to the family members of the BJP leader.

In a tweet, Raje said: “I had a deep connection with Kalyan Singh ji. During my tenure as CM, he cooperated a lot in the development of Rajasthan as Governor.” Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and other leaders too condoled the death of Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
2
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Chinese sprinter Su confident of surpassing Asian record run; Tennis-Medvedev ready to seize U.S. Open opportunity and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Chinese sprinter Su confident of surpassing A...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expected; EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021