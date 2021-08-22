Left Menu

Patil questions MVA leaders' silence over IT dept's action against Mumbai building

The same building was under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate during its probe against a senior NCP minister, Patil tweeted, citing the report in a Marathi newspaper.I was expecting a comment from Sanjayrao, his political guru or Nana.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Saturday questioned the `silence' of leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition on a media report about the Income Tax department attaching a `benami' property in south Mumbai. The same building was under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate during its probe against a senior NCP minister, Patil tweeted, citing the report in a Marathi newspaper.

''I was expecting a comment from Sanjayrao, his political guru or Nana. Everyone kept mum,'' he said, apparently referring to Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and state Congress chief Nana Patole.

“At least they should have trotted out their usual allegation of misuse of power,” Patil said sarcastically.

