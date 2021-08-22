There were occasions when it seemed ‘babuji’ would return home but he didn’t:Kalyan Singh’s grandson

Distraught by the demise of his octogenarian grandfather Kalyan Singh, Uttar Pradesh minister Sandeep Singh said there were times during the BJP veteran’s treatment when it seemed that his health would improve and he would return home, but god had other plans.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who was ailing for some time, died at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on Saturday night. He was 89.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters at his residence here, an emotional Sandeep Singh said in a choked voice, ''As a member of the family, we did whatever we could do to ensure the best treatment of Babu ji… The treatment continued for two months, and there were certain occasions when it seemed that his health would improve, and he would return home. However, God has snatched our Babu ji from us.'' ''I would like to convey my thanks to all those people in the country who prayed for the health of Kalyan Singh. But, despite all these efforts, babuji is no more. I pray to God, so that his soul rests in peace,'' added the Uttar Pradesh minister of state.

''The UP Cabinet also met late on Saturday night to mourn the death of Kalyan Singh. Those present at the meeting stood in silence to pay their respect to the departed soul,'' UP's deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya told PTI.

Speaker of the UP Legislative Assembly Hriday Narayan Dixit, who is a neighbour of Kalyan Singh, arrived at the residence of the former chief minister to pay tributes.

In a tweet in Hindi, Dixit said, ''The death of Kalyan Singh is an irreparable loss for us.'' The UP Legislative Assembly too condoled the death of Kalyan Singh.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma shared his photographs with Kalyan Singh on Twitter and along with a message in Hindi, saying ''Feeling sad over the demise of soft-spoken former chief minister Kalyan Singh, who left an indelible mark on the UP's politics by his special style of working.'' PTI NAV RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)