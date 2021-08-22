Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Court rules California gig worker initiative is unconstitutional

Advertisement

A 2020 ballot measure that exempted ride-share and food delivery drivers from a state labor law is unconstitutional, a California judge ruled on Friday, as it infringes on the legislature's power to set workplace standards. The ballot measure aimed to cement app-based food delivery and ride-hail drivers' status as independent contractors, not employees.

Appeals court rejects latest bid to halt U.S. eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected a bid by groups representing landlords to halt the latest moratorium on residential evictions imposed by President Joe Biden's administration, setting up a U.S. Supreme Court showdown. In a written order, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit denied an emergency request by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to stop the COVID-19 pandemic-related eviction ban set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The moratorium, implemented after a previous one lapsed at the end of July, is due to expire on Oct. 3.

Texas Governor Abbott tests negative for COVID-19 after short illness

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, whose state is engulfed in a fourth COVID surge, said he tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday after having a "brief and mild" bout with the infection this week. In video posted on Twitter, the Republican governor, whose office announced four days ago that he had tested positive with the virus, credited the vaccination for his short illness and urged Texans to get vaccinated.

Florida Board of Education gives school districts ultimatum on masks

The Florida Board of Education on Friday told two school districts they would have some of their state funding withheld if they failed within the next 48 hours to provide parents with a way to opt out of a requirement that their children wear masks. School boards in Broward and Alachua counties have mandated masks in schools in defiance of an executive order issued last month by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that barred local officials from imposing mask mandates.

Biden cancels Delaware trip on Saturday, White House says

U.S. President Biden will no longer be traveling to Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday, White House said, and will remain in Washington. A White House official said Biden is currently receiving a briefing on Afghanistan, where thousands of people have gathered trying to flee the country almost a week after Taliban Islamist militants took control.

U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocks reinstatement of Trump-era immigration policy

A U.S. Supreme Court justice on Friday temporarily blocked a lower court ruling that would require Democratic President Joe Biden to reinstate a contentious immigration policy implemented by his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump. The brief order by conservative Justice Samuel Alito puts the litigation on hold while the high court considers how to handle the Biden administration's request seeking to impose a longer-term block on the judge's ruling that would require the government to revive the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program.

U.S. State Department recently hit by a cyber attack -Fox News

The U.S. State Department was recently hit by a cyber attack, and notifications of a possible serious breach were made by the Department of Defense Cyber Command, a Fox News reporter tweeted https://bit.ly/3z7RTH7 on Saturday. It is unclear when the breach was discovered, but it is believed to have happened a couple of weeks ago, according to the Fox News reporter's Twitter thread. The reporter added the State Department's ongoing mission to evacuate Americans and allied refugees from Afghanistan has "not been affected."

Exclusive-FBI finds scant evidence U.S. Capitol attack was coordinated-sources

The FBI has found scant evidence that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was the result of an organized plot to overturn the presidential election result, according to four current and former law enforcement officials. Though federal officials have arrested more than 570 alleged participants, the FBI at this point believes the violence was not centrally coordinated by far-right groups or prominent supporters of then-President Donald Trump, according to the sources, who have been either directly involved in or briefed regularly on the wide-ranging investigations.

U.S. administers 361.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

The United States has administered 361,684,564 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 428,506,065 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday. Those figures are up from the 360,634,287 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Friday out of 426,106,115 doses delivered.

U.S. East Coast buckles down ahead of Hurricane Henri's arrival

The U.S. East Coast braced on Saturday to take a direct hit from Hurricane Henri as it threatened to pound the region with fierce winds and heavy rains that could cause "life-threatening" storm surge and flooding, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. As of Saturday afternoon, the storm was gathering strength, packing 75 mph (120 kph) winds while it moved north about 240 miles northeast of North Carolina. On its current track, Henri was expected to make landfall in Long Island, New York, or southern New England on Sunday, the center said in an advisory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)