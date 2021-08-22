Left Menu

Biden to speak Sunday on Afghanistan, Hurricane Henri response

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-08-2021 06:41 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 06:41 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday will provide an update on the administration's response to Hurricane Henri and the evacuation of American citizens and refugees from Afghanistan, the White House said on Saturday.

The president is slated to speak at 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT), after meeting with his national security team to hear intelligence, security and diplomatic updates on the evolving situation in Afghanistan, the White House said.

