Left Menu

Advani remembers Kalyan Singh as stalwart of Indian politics, grassroots leader

Paying rich tributes to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, veteran BJP leader L K Advani said on Sunday that his commitment, drive and sincerity towards resolving the Ayodhya issue was a great source of strength for his party and others who eagerly waited to see the realisation of their dream of a grand Ram temple.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 10:42 IST
Advani remembers Kalyan Singh as stalwart of Indian politics, grassroots leader
Veteran BJP leader LK Advani (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Paying rich tributes to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, veteran BJP leader L K Advani said on Sunday that his commitment, drive, and sincerity towards resolving the Ayodhya issue was a great source of strength for his party and others who eagerly waited to see the realization of their dream of a grand Ram temple. Expressing sadness at his death, Advani said Singh was a stalwart of Indian politics and a grassroots leader.

He endeared himself to the masses by working tirelessly for the upliftment of the weaker sections and contributed greatly to the overall progress of the state, the longest-serving president of the BJP said. ''I cherish my many special memories with him during the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement. His commitment, drive, and sincerity towards resolving the Ayodhya issue was a great source of strength not only for my party, the BJP but for scores of Indians who were eagerly waiting to see the realization of their dream of a grand temple of Lord Ram at Ram Janambhoomi,'' he said. He said Singh's demise has left a huge void, and his selfless persona will continue to inspire many generations of Indians. As the most powerful BJP leader along with Atal Bihari Vajpayee in that era, Advani was considered instrumental in the saffron party installing Singh, a backward caste leader, as its first chief minister in Uttar Pradesh. Singh, who was ailing for some time, died at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on Saturday night. He was 89.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
2
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
3
NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expected; EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021