U.S., Spain agree use of military bases in Spain for Afghan refugees

The base is being use to host Afghan refugees who worked with the European Union and their families who will then move to other EU countries.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 22-08-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 12:01 IST
U.S., Spain agree use of military bases in Spain for Afghan refugees
  • Spain

U.S. President Joe Biden and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez agreed two military bases in southern Spain can be used to receive Afghans who have worked for the U.S. government, the Spanish government said on Sunday. In a 25-minute telephone conversation on Saturday night, Biden and Sanchez agreed Moron de la Frontera near Seville and Rota near Cadiz can be used for refugees from Afghanistan until their travel to other countries is arranged.

"Pedro Sanchez and Joe Biden agreed the use of the bases of Moron and Rota to host Afghans who worked with the U.S. while in transit to other countries," the Spanish government said in a statement on Sunday. Sanchez tweeted on Saturday: "I have just had a meaningful conversation with President Joe Biden in which we have addressed several topics of common interest, particularly the situation inn Afghanistan and the collaboration between our governments in the evacuation of citizens from that country."

A plane carrying 110 Afghan refugees and their families arrived at a Spain-based European Union hub at a military base outside Madrid on Saturday night, including 36 people who had worked for the U.S. administration in Afghanistan. The base is being use to host Afghan refugees who worked with the European Union and their families who will then move to other EU countries.

