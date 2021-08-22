Left Menu

VP Naidu greets people on World Sanskrit Day

22-08-2021
VP Naidu greets people on World Sanskrit Day
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday quoted Swami Vivekananda to greet people on World Sanskrit Day, saying the very sound of Sanskrit is musical.

Sanskrit, an ancient and classical language of India, is the source of many other languages, he noted. ''On this day, let us resolve to popularise and revive this beautiful language,'' Naidu was quoted as saying by the Vice President Secretariat in a tweet.

