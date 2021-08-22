U'khand observes one-day state mourning on Kalyan Singh's death
The Uttarakhand government declared a one-day state mourning on Sunday, following the death of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh. He was 89.Uttarakhand will observe a one-day state mourning on Sunday on the death of the veteran BJP leader, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami told reporters here.Dhami described his death as an irreparable loss for the political world.
The Uttarakhand government declared a one-day state mourning on Sunday, following the death of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh. Singh, who was ailing for some time, died at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on Saturday night. He was 89.
Uttarakhand will observe a one-day state mourning on Sunday on the death of the veteran BJP leader, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami told reporters here.
Dhami described his death as an ''irreparable loss'' for the political world.
