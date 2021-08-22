Stalin greets Ganesan on appointment as Manipur Governor

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday greeted La Ganesan on his appointment as Governor of Manipur and pointed out that the senior BJP leader from the state had a long political experience.

In a tweet, the DMK President addressed Ganesan as an elder brother and recalled the BJP leader's affectionate ties with his late father and former chief minister M Karunanidhi.

Advertisement

''Greetings to elder brother La Ganesan...who has a long political experience,'' Stalin said in the tweet.

Ganesan, a former BJP state president, was on Sunday appointed as the new governor of Manipur, after the post had fallen vacant due to the retirement of Najma Heptullah earlier this month.

A communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi said Ganesan will be the new ''Governor of Manipur with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)