Stalin greets Ganesan on appointment as Manipur Governor

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday greeted La Ganesan on his appointment as Governor of Manipur and pointed out that the senior BJP leader from the state had a long political experience.
In a tweet, the DMK President addressed Ganesan as an elder brother and recalled the BJP leader's affectionate ties with his late father and former chief minister M Karunanidhi.
''Greetings to elder brother La Ganesan...who has a long political experience,'' Stalin said in the tweet.
Ganesan, a former BJP state president, was on Sunday appointed as the new governor of Manipur, after the post had fallen vacant due to the retirement of Najma Heptullah earlier this month.
A communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi said Ganesan will be the new ''Governor of Manipur with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office''.
