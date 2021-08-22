TN Governor, Stalin greet Ganesan on appointment as Manipur Governor

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday greeted La Ganesan on his appointment as Governor of Manipur.

Stalin pointed out that the senior BJP leader from the state had a long political experience.

Purohit said he was delighted to know that Ganesan has been appointed as Governor of Manipur. ''I congratulate Thiru La. Ganesan and extend my best wishes for glorious service to the people of Manipur. I wish him peaceful and successful tenure in Manipur,'' he said in a Raj Bhavan statement.

In a tweet, Stalin, also the DMK President, addressed Ganesan as an elder brother and recalled the BJP leader's affectionate ties with his late father and former chief minister M Karunanidhi.

''Greetings to elder brother La Ganesan...who has a long political experience,'' Stalin said in the tweet.

Governor of Telangana and Lt Guv of Puducherry, Tamilisai Soundararajan also extended her greetings to Ganesan.

In her message, Soundararajan said she was glad that ''the senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu and my elder brother whom I always hold in high esteem has been appointed the Governor of Manipur.'' She said that the experience and administrative capability of Ganesan would be of great help for the development of Manipur.

Ganesan, a former BJP state president, was on Sunday appointed as the new Governor of Manipur after the post had fallen vacant due to the retirement of Najma Heptullah earlier this month.

A communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi said Ganesan will be the new ''Governor of Manipur with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office''.

