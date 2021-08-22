Purohit condoles Kalyan Singh's death

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday mourned the death of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh and said his demise was an ''irreparable loss'' to the people of that state and particularly to the BJP.

Singh, also former Governor of Rajasthan, died at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on Saturday night. He was 89.

''Kalyan Singh was a tall leader, veteran administrator and great human being. He served twice as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and also as a Member of Parliament. Nation will always remember him for his hard work and his contributions towards the development of Uttar Pradesh,'' Purohit said in his condolence message.

''His demise is an irreparable loss to the people of Uttar Pradesh and particularly to the Bharatiya Janata Party,'' he said and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved members of the family.

Singh was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the SGPGI in a critical condition on July 4. He died due to sepsis and multi-organ failure, the hospital had said.

He was the UP chief minister when the Babri mosque was demolished by a mob of ''kar sevaks'' in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. Along with BJP veterans L K Advani and M M Joshi, he was among the 32 people acquitted in the demolition case in September last year.

A Lodhi leader, Singh was instrumental in the rise of the BJP to power in Uttar Pradesh in the 1990s.

