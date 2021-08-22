Left Menu

Rajasthan announces two-day state mourning on demise of Kalyan Singh

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-08-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 15:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government on Sunday announced all its offices and institutions, including public sector undertakings, will remain closed on August 23 as a mark of respect for former state governor Kalyan Singh.

Singh (89), also a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and senior BJP leader, died in Lucknow on Saturday night after prolonged illness.

His funeral will take place on August 23, an official notification said.

As a mark of respect, all state government offices and institutions will remain closed on August 23, and the national flag will be flown at half-mast for two days on August 22 and 23, it said.

A two-day state mourning will be observed, the order added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

