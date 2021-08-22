Malaysia's new PM invites opposition to join COVID-19 recovery efforts

Malaysia's new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Sunday he will invite opposition leaders to join the government's special committees to address the COVID-19 crisis.

In a television address a day after his inauguration, Ismail Sabri said he will also enhance the previous government's COVID-19 strategy.

