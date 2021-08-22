Malaysia's new PM invites opposition to join COVID-19 recovery efforts
Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 22-08-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 15:22 IST
- Country:
- Malaysia
Malaysia's new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Sunday he will invite opposition leaders to join the government's special committees to address the COVID-19 crisis.
In a television address a day after his inauguration, Ismail Sabri said he will also enhance the previous government's COVID-19 strategy.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ismail Sabri Yaakob
- Ismail Sabri
- Malaysia
Advertisement