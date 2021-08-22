Left Menu

Malaysia's new PM invites opposition to join COVID-19 effort

Malaysia's new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Sunday he will invite opposition leaders to join the government's special committees to address the COVID-19 crisis. Ismail Sabri took charge https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/tough-task-ahead-malaysias-new-pm-ismail-sabri-amid-crises-2021-08-20 on Saturday with a slim parliamentary majority as the Southeast Asian nation battles its worst COVID-19 surge and public anger grows over mismanagement of the pandemic.

Malaysia's new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Sunday he will invite opposition leaders to join the government's special committees to address the COVID-19 crisis.

Ismail Sabri took charge on Saturday with a slim parliamentary majority as the Southeast Asian nation battles its worst COVID-19 surge and public anger grows over mismanagement of the pandemic. The 61-year-old was deputy premier in the administration of Muhyiddin Yassin, which collapsed on Monday due to coalition infighting - the second government to fall since general elections in 2018.

In a televised address, Ismail Sabri said he will invite the leadership of the opposition to be part of the National Recovery Council and the Special Committee on COVID-19. "I understand that the political turmoil that has besieged the country has distressed the public. Therefore, it is imperative that political stability is swiftly achieved through togetherness, and this includes cross-party cooperation," he said.

The new premier also said he will enhance the previous government's COVID-19 strategy. He was a key minister in charge of framing Malaysia's pandemic response under the Muhyiddin administration. Malaysia's infections and deaths are southeast Asia's highest relative to population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

