PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-08-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 15:47 IST
2 Maoists surrender before Telangana police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two members of the banned CPI (Maoist) surrendered before the police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana.

Both the Maoists hailing from Chhattisgarh state and members of Cherla LOS (local organization squad) turned themselves in before Bhadradri Kothagudem District Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt on Saturday, police said.

For the last six years, the duo aged 25 and 34, was working for the banned CPI (Maoist) party, they said adding initially they worked as militia members and for the last three years, they have been working as members of Cherla LOS in Telangana.

According to police, the ultras realized that the Telangana State Committee (Maoist Party) was harassing them and wanted to lead a better life by returning to the mainstream.

"It has been learned that the Maoist party is regularly harassing women cadre and tribal children by forcefully keeping them in the party. Many Maoist cadres are ready to leave the party, but senior leaders are threatening them and forcefully taking them from the villages not allowing them to surrender," the official said.

The police appealed to all Dalam and militia members to lay down their arms and lead a normal life.

