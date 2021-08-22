Swedish PM Lofven says to step down in November
Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven of the Social Democrats party said on Sunday he would resign in November.
"I have informed the party's executive committee and the nomination committee's chairman that I want to leave the role as party leader at the party congress in November and thereafter also retire as prime minister," Lofven said in a speech.
