Left Menu

Raksha Bandhan: Women from different organisations tie rakhis to Assam CM

Women from different organisations tied rakhis to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Sunday.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 22-08-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 17:04 IST
Raksha Bandhan: Women from different organisations tie rakhis to Assam CM
CM Himanta Biswa celebrating Rakhi. (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Women from different organisations tied rakhis to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Sunday. "We are really glad to have this opportunity of tying the rakhi to the Chief Minister on this auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan. I along with all my sisters are very happy," said the secretary of Nagar Mahila Samiti who tied Rakhi to Sarma.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister wished people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan today. "Deeply moved by the warm gesture of my beloved sisters belonging to different organisations, who tied Rakhi to me. On the auspicious occasion of #RakshaBandhan, which celebrates the eternal bond between brothers and sisters, I extended my heartfelt greetings to everyone," Sarma tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
2
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
3
NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expected; EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021