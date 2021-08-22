Left Menu

Ukrainian president asks for clarity on gas transit talks

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 17:25 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday said he wanted more clarity on what would happen after Kyiv's gas transit agreement with Russia expires in 2024, saying discussions on the issue had been vague.

Zelenskiy was speaking alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who also called for Ukraine's gas transit agreement to be extended after 2024.

