Ukrainian president asks for clarity on gas transit talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday said he wanted more clarity on what would happen after Kyiv's gas transit agreement with Russia expires in 2024, saying discussions on the issue had been vague.

Zelenskiy was speaking alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who also called for Ukraine's gas transit agreement to be extended after 2024.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)