Maha: Narayan Rane meets MLA Hitendra Thakur despite opposition by BJP workers

In spite of opposition by the BJP workers, Union minister Narayan Rane met Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) legislator Hitendra Thakur, who is the saffron party's political rival, at Virar town in Maharashtra's Palghar district during his ongoing 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'. During the meeting that took place at a college on Saturday night, Thakur called Rane his ''guide'', which has raised eyebrows in political circles.
Hitendra Thakur represents Vasai constituency, while his son Kshitij, who was also present during the meeting, is a legislator from Nalasopara. Both the constituencies are in Palghar district.
During the yatra, when Rane decided to take a stop and meet the Thakur father-son duo, the BJP workers and office-bearers accompanying him opposed the move. They created ruckus, but it failed to change the former Maharashtra chief minister's mind, eyewitnesses said. At the meeting, Thakur called Rane their ''guide in politics'', they said. Rane has been visiting Vasai and Virar areas of Palghar district as part of his 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'.
