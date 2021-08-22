Left Menu

Rajasthan announces two-day state mourning on demise of Kalyan Singh

The Rajasthan government on Sunday announced a two-day mourning on the demise of former state governor Kalyan Singh. Singhs death has caused an irreparable loss to the public life, it added.Kalyan Singhs funeral will take place on August 23, according to an official notification.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Rajasthan government on Sunday announced a two-day mourning on the demise of former state governor Kalyan Singh. Kalyan Singh, also a former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, had died at a Lucknow hospital after prolonged illness on Saturday. He was 89.

He held the position of the state governor from September 4, 2014 to September 8, 2019. The Rajasthan council of ministers paid homage to Singh at a meeting here by observing a two-minute silence and declared a two-day mourning on August 22 and 23.

As a mark of respect, all state government offices and institutions will remain closed on August 23 and the national flag will be flown at half-mast for two days on August 22 and 23, a government statement said.

The council of minister also passed a resolution, expressing ''deepest condolences'' on the leader's death.

''He was a well-wisher of the common man who always understood their pain and remained devoted to their service. Singh's death has caused an irreparable loss to the public life,'' it added.

Kalyan Singh's funeral will take place on August 23, according to an official notification.

