Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij admitted to Chandigarh's PGIMER

Haryanas Home and Health Minister Anil Vij was on Sunday admitted to the PGIMER here as his oxygen levels dipped.The 68-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader earlier could not attend the state Assemblys monsoon session on health grounds.He was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research PGIMER here on Sunday evening, hospital sources said.The sources said Vij is under the supervision of doctors led by a pulmonary and respiratory medicine specialist.Vij had last week gone to Rohtak to attend the cremation of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattars younger brother.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-08-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 18:19 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@anilvijminister)
Haryana's Home and Health Minister Anil Vij was on Sunday admitted to the PGIMER here as his oxygen levels dipped.

The 68-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader earlier could not attend the state Assembly's monsoon session on health grounds.

He was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here on Sunday evening, hospital sources said.

The sources said Vij is under the supervision of doctors led by a pulmonary and respiratory medicine specialist.

Vij had last week gone to Rohtak to attend the cremation of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's younger brother. He had returned with the chief minister in a chopper and due to high altitude, his oxygen levels had dipped and have been fluctuating since sources said.

Vij had last year contracted Covid and was hospitalized for nearly a month.

On November 20, Vij had offered to be the first volunteer in the phase 3 trials for the anti-Covid vaccine Covaxin. He was administered the dose at the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

