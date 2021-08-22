Britain calls G7 meeting on Tuesday to discuss Afghan crisis
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had called a G7 leaders' meeting on Tuesday to discuss the crisis in Afghanistan and urged the international community to find ways to prevent it from escalating.
"It is vital that the international community works together to ensure safe evacuations, prevent a humanitarian crisis, and support the Afghan people to secure the gains of the last 20 years," Johnson said on Twitter on Sunday.
